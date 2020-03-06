Nutcase Bike Helmet GET IT!

Bike helmets are so boring. Show your nutty side with a Nutcase. Available in this Shark grey or a funky throwback style, it offers great protection with an injection-molded ABS shell and full-surround expanded polystyrene (EPS) protective inner foam. Adjusts with a spin dial.

11 front, top-mounted and rear vents help keep your noggin’ cool, and redesigned shape improves coverage, sits lower on the head and contours the back of the head.

Get It: Save 47% on the Nutcase Bike Helmet ($37; was $70) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!