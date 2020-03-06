Patagonia Dirt Craft Bike Shorts GET IT!

Pairing a removable 3-layer padded liner with do-anything outer shorts, the Patagonia Dirt Craft bike shorts are a comfortable solution for all of your mountain biking adventures. The stretchy nylon/spandex outers have a durable water repellent finish, but maintain plenty of breathability and airflow on warmer rides. A curved waistband follows the natural shape of your hips and allows room to move.

Low-profile external hook-and-loop waist adjustment allows a fine-tuned fit; a secure zipper pocket at the left thigh adds cargo space.

Get It: Save 63% on Patagonia Dirt Craft Bike Shorts ($55; was $149) at REI

