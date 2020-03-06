Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket GET IT!

Ideal for shoulder-season duty and fantastic for impromptu quick-hit ski trips, this amazing puffer traps body heat, blocks wind, and lets you move freely. It has a stellar warmth-to-weight ratio and maintains 98 percent thermal efficiency when wet.

It’s made using 75 percent recycled materials, and stows away into its own chest pocket.

Get It: Save 62% on this Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket ($75; was $199) at REI

