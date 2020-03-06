Gear

REI Spring Clearance—Save an Extra 25% on Already Half-off Gear & Goods Through March 9

Pieps Micro Avalanche Transceiver

You never want to use this. But when you need it, it has to work. The smallest, lightest 3-antenna beacon on the market, the Pieps Micro has wireless device management, a large display, a receiving range of 40m, and a flagging function in case of multiple burials. It measures just 4.2 x 2.9 x 0.78 inches and comes with a lightweight chest harness.

Note: This item does not qualify for the extra 25 percent discount. 

Get It: Save 25% on the Pieps Avalanche Transceiver ($292; was $390) at REI

