Pieps Micro Avalanche Transceiver GET IT!

You never want to use this. But when you need it, it has to work. The smallest, lightest 3-antenna beacon on the market, the Pieps Micro has wireless device management, a large display, a receiving range of 40m, and a flagging function in case of multiple burials. It measures just 4.2 x 2.9 x 0.78 inches and comes with a lightweight chest harness.

Note: This item does not qualify for the extra 25 percent discount.

Get It: Save 25% on the Pieps Avalanche Transceiver ($292; was $390) at REI

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!