Save Big With These Best Buy Black Friday Deals Now

HP 14″ Touch-Screen Chromebook GET IT!

For anyone who needs a good and reliable new laptop, a brand new HP Chromebook is yours for a great low price. And not just a Chromebook. This bundle comes with a mouse, an external hard drive, and a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365. This is quite the bundle for such an amazing price.

Get It: Pick up the HP 14″ Touch-Screen Chromebook ($248; was $484) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!