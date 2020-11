HP 27″ IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor GET IT!

If someone is working with a desktop set up at home, then maybe they could use a new monitor. Say, maybe an HP monitor that delivers some crystal clear images that’s currently on sale at a great price? That could be a good choice for the holidays.

Get It: Pick up the HP 27″ IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor ($110; was $250) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!