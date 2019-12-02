Save Half Off On These Beats Headphones For Cyber Monday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Black Friday is over. Did you take advantage of all those deals that dropped over the weekend to take a big chunk out of your holiday shopping list? Well, if you haven’t, there is no need to fret. The deals aren’t going to stop any time soon.

Especially today, since Cyber Monday is going to drop deals everywhere. Amazon is definitely going to have some amazing deals, such as the deal going on that takes off 50 percent of the price on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

You can’t go wrong with picking up the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for someone for the holiday. It’s a great gift that will make listening to music or whatnot a lot more enjoyable. Or even if you want to get something nice for yourself, upgrading while the deals are attractive enough to do so.

What makes the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones such a great gift? Well everyone needs a pair of headphones. No matter where you go, people are listening to something. There are headphones as far as the eye can see. All different kinds. So why not get a pair that are much better than the ones that come in the box when you bought your phone?

Those default headphones you get tend to be the tiniest little things that get the job done, but barely. The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones sounds amazing though. The audio quality of these things is amazing. It will handle all kinds of music and handle the changes in style with ease. Go from heavy metal to an NPR podcast and both will sound amazing.

Using the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is really easy. They’re wireless so that makes it a lot easier to go out in the world with them. The battery life is pretty long, going up to 40 hours without needing a charge. It has all the buttons placed on the side so you can control what you are listening to without breaking out your phone.

No matter which way you slice it, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is a great gift. It becomes even better when you are able to pick them up for half off. That is just too good to pass up and that is what makes Cyber Monday so amazing. Whether you need a new pair of headphones or want to get a loved one a great gift, you can’t go wrong with these.

Get It: Pick up the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ($130; was $300) at Amazon

