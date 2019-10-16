Save On A 65 Inch Samsung 4K TV At Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The fall is not just the season for chilly nights and short days. It’s also the time for sales and savings. There is seemingly a sale going at every outlet, all the time.

When it comes to sales, there are some big-ticket items that really become a high priority for folks—items that cost a lot of money. One of those big-ticket items that always has people on the hunt for deals is a nice new TV.

When it comes to looking for deals, looking for TVs isn’t easy. Searching on Amazon can help. It becomes really easy when a great TV like the Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K TV is discounted.

4K TV is the wave of the future for home entertainment because cable and streaming services can come out in 4K. Not true 4K, not yet, but it is still better than anything has ever looked for these kinds of things.

Sports have never looked better. And 4K is the reason why shows like Game Of Thrones look cinematic. And with the Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K TV, anybody can take part in all this high-def fun.

Even though the Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K TV is a high tech piece of equipment, that doesn’t mean it’s difficult. This thing is rail-thin, almost as light as a moderate-sized book. It can be placed anywhere in your home with no real issue about space. It has smart TV capabilities, so it can hook into the Wi-Fi pretty simply, too.

There was a time when a 65-inch TV screen was just a dream for anyone but the rich. Now, it’s just par for the course.

Talking about 4K imagery doesn’t really get to how amazing the visuals are. One has to see it to believe it. The depth and clarity of the color is astounding and it makes everything better to watch. It’s as close as one can get to having a theatrical experience in the home. In many ways, it beats the theater.

And with this sale for the Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K TV going at Amazon, anyone can afford to make the leap to a high-quality TV.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K TV ($698; was $900) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers