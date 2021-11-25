Save on Air Purifiers With These Black Friday Deals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content
With all the Black Friday sales that are live right now, there are plenty of great items you can pick up right now. Any of those items you’ve been waiting to get to improve your living situation are more affordable than ever. This is why there’s never been a better time to pick up the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier.
Adding the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier into a room in your house will make that room feel so much fresher. That’s because the true HEPA air filter helps to eliminate 99.97% of harmful germs and particulates as small as .3 microns from the air. That alone is enough to help freshen up the room.
Germs are also killed with the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier. That’s because it uses UV-C light to help kill germs so issues like staph infections or the flu don’t pop up. All the while, this bad boy is helping to keep the room smelling better than ever.
That is due to the fact that the activated charcoal filter in this purifier helps reduce odors. As it sucks in the air, those smelly particulates will get trapped and you won’t feel like you’re suffocating on the stench of that dog or a very strong meal that’s being prepared.
Right now, you can get the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for a great low price. And if you want to check out other deals on purifiers, you can scroll on down below so you can pick out the one that works best for you. But in our mind, this one works the best and has the best deal. Act now while the deal is still live.
Get It: Pick up the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier ($85; was $150) at AmazonGet it!
