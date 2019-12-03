Gear

Save On Home Cleaning Products During The iRobot Cyber Week Sale

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle
3
irobot 2 / 3

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

GET IT!

For those of you looking to get a mop and a vacuum, you can’t do much better than picking up this bundle. Save big on these amazing products for yourself or a loved one to go into the new year with all you need to keep the home clean.

Get It: Pick up the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle ($990; was $1,500) at iRobot

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear