Save On Remote Learning With These Virtual School Supplies Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ 32GB GET IT!

For those on a budget, you really can’t beat the price on this tablet. It’s a smooth operator. Maybe a little less powerful than the one above, but it will get the job done for school. And it’ll save you a bundle.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ 32GB ($130; was $150) at Samsung

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!