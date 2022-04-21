Save on Some Mother’s Day Gifts With the Our Place Sale

Perfect Pot GET IT!

Taking the cues from the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is gonna replace all the different pots Mom has in her cupboards so she can do it all from here. And like the Pan, it’s made with a lid that allows you to strain what’s inside. Another good-looking piece of cookware from Our Place that Mom would love to receive this Mother’s Day.

Get It: Pick up the Perfect Pot ($125; was $165) at Our Place

