Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch GET IT!

Add this smartwatch to your life not just for the watch capabilities, but for the way it helps keep you up to date with your fitness levels. Having those available helps you in the workout routine, letting you know what’s good and what needs work.

Get It: Pick up the Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch ($130; was $250) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!