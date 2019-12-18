Save On These Bose Headphones At Amazon As A Great Last Minute Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Shopping for gifts has become a little more difficult now that the big day is a week away. Getting things shipped in time is not a guarantee at most places. But as long as the items are still in stock, Amazon is the place to be. Especially if you are looking to get a nice new pair of headphones for someone since the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones are in stock and on sale.

Bose is one of the best brands for headphones in the land. It is a brand that makes product after product that delivers crisp and clear audio in a sleek package. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones are no different. They may even become your favorite headphones you’ve ever owned.

If you aren’t rocking wireless headphones these days, you are missing out. Some wireless headphones may lose a little audio quality, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones lose nothing. You put whatever you want on, and it will sound like you are an audio engineer in a professional studio wherever you go.

The noise-canceling elements of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones make listening to music all that more enjoyable. No more do you have to worry about the rest of the world impeding on your entertainment. And they will last for a while with the battery that lasts for 20 hours with a full charge.

Setting the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones is easy as can be. Just pair them up to the device of choice in almost an instant. And then when it is set up, you have many easy ways to use it. Use the buttons on the side of the headphones to control volume and playback. Or you can use Alexa or the Bose App to control them. Either way, this is a hassle-free experience.

Everyone uses headphones these days. Some more than others, but the point still stands. Plenty of folks use the basic headphones they get with their phones, but they don’t need to. Gift them this amazing pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones to make all their music listening sessions exponentially more enjoyable. Last-minute gifts rarely get better than this.

