Essential Fleece Full-zip Hoodie $30 Off GET IT!

A perfect soft hoodie for moving in and out of the gym. It’s also great for urban hiking in comfort and style. No matter your activity, this is the three-season hoodie you need. It comes in this electric blue, or a dark grey camo print.

Get It: Save 30% on the Essential Fleece Hoodie ($69; was $99) at The North Face

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!