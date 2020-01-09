Save Up to $150 on These 9 Essential North Face Sale Items Right Now

Sierra Climb Jean $25 OffGET IT!
Climb harder, longer, and safer in these slim-fit jeans made with reinforced fabric for added durability. They’ve got a gusseted, movement-friendly crotch, and come in navy or khaki. Hurry! Popular sizes are going fast.
Get It: Save 29% on the Sierra Climb Jean ($60; was $85) at The North Face
Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top