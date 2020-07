UA Contain Duo 2.0 Backpack Duffle GET IT!

Got a lot of gym trips in your future? Then you need a duffle bag like this one. Plenty of space and durable as all get out. At this price, you can’t go wrong picking up this duffle bag.

Get It: Pick up the UA Contain Duo 2.0 Backpack Duffle ($42; was $55) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!