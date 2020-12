Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 10″ Firm Mattress GET IT!

Sleeping in a brand-new Serta mattress sounds too good to be true. But thanks to Mattress Firm, you’ll get a good night’s rest in no time – and at HALF the original price.

Get It: Pick up the Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 10″ Firm Mattress ($300; was $600) at Mattress Firm

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!