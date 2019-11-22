Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ready for the holiday shopping madness? Why not avoid it altogether, and get your holiday shopping done now? The Wayfair Black Friday Blowout has begun, and starting today you can take up to 80 percent off thousands of items sitewide.

From furniture and bedding or kitchen appliances and patio needs, you can score deals on amazing gifts for the home at Wayfair. And you can cross most every name off your holiday shopping list before Black Friday even gets here.

Wayfair’s prices are always far lower than typical retailers. So when Wayfair has a sale, we sit up and take notice. Especially a sale this massive. Up to 80 percent off Wayfair’s usual great prices means deals for far, far less than you’ll find on the same stuff anywhere else.

And it doesn’t matter who you’re shopping for or what they want. Chances are it’s on sale right now at the Wayfair Black Friday Blowout. If it’s a houseware, bedding item, small kitchen appliance, or even some new patio/garden furniture, Wayfair has it right now at prices up to 80 percent off.

There are dozens of coffee machines, blenders, and vacuums on sale. There are hundreds of pieces of home decor, from rugs to wall art. And if you want begging or mattresses, Wayfair is the place.

And this isn’t knock-off merchandise. No, we’re talking great products from brand names like Roomba, Dyson, Ninja, NutriBullet, Casper, Hamilton Beach, and many more.

There’s so much on sale at the Wayfair Black Friday Blowout—which started today—that it’s hard to keep it all straight. To get you started, we’ve put together a sampler of seven awesome items below. From kitchenware to bedding, from air fryers to dog beds, there’s something for everyone on your holiday list on sale at the Wayfair Black Friday Blowout.

Happy Holidays!

