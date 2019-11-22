Archie & Oscar Bernice Quilted Orthopedic Dog Sofa GET IT!

The fully zippered and removable cover makes it easy to keep your pet’s bed clean and comfortable. The medical grade orthopedic foam core supports joints, and helps alleviate pressure points. Three fluffy-filled bolsters support hips and neck, helping to align your pet’s spine for maximum comfort. Available in five sizes.

Get It: Save up to $30 on the Archie & Oscar Bernice Dog Sofa ($20; was $30) at Wayfair

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!