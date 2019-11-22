NutriBullet Combo Blender GET IT!

This Combo is a super-capable, super-flexible blender that makes everything from simple smoothies to savory soups. The pitcher is the ultimate countertop titan, while its portable travel cups keep you nourished on-the-go. The blades, cups, and pitcher are designed to work together for optimal nutrient extraction.

Get It: Save $40 on the NutriBullet Combo Blender ($140; was $180) at Wayfair

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!