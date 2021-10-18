Save Yourself Some Time and Energy With This Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether we are going to the gym or we’re just on the road for whatever reason, there’s nothing wrong with having a water bottle in tow. That way we can always stay hydrated on the road. But not all bottles are able to deliver the kind of clean water the way the UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle can.

A lot of bottles really rely on you to make sure the water is clean. For one, you need to get the water from a good source. Then you need to make sure the bottle is clean so it doesn’t affect the water itself. But with the UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle, you can press one button to sterilize the water.

By using UV light, you can make sure the water in this bottle is free of 99.99% of all microbes in the water. There are two modes to really get the water cleaned, depending on how strong you think it needs to be. And there’s no worry about any exposure to UV light.

The UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle is made so well that the cleaning functioning can’t be turned on if the cap is off. This bottle is incredibly durable and well made. Not to mention how well insulated it is, letting you have your drinks at the best possible temperature for as long as possible.

For your trips out of the house, you should have the UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle in your life. Clean water at the proper temperature is yours for a great low price. So pick one up now and make sure you’re always satisfied during the day.

