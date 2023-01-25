Say Goodbye to Jumper Cables Forever With HULKMAN – Up to 50% off!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like getting in the car and just hitting the road. Letting the road take your stress away. But you can’t just hop in the car and drive off without having all the proper precautions in place. You need to have the right gear in your car to make sure you’re ready to handle any issues that pop up. And one of those usually is a pair of jumper cables.

No one ever wants to be on the road and deal with a dead battery. Even with cell phones making it easier than ever to reach out to AAA to get our cars back in line, we want to be able to handle it ourselves. And with jumper cables, you can’t do it on your own. You need another car to jumpstart that battery. But there’s something over at HULKMAN that eliminates the need for another car.

When you head on over to HULKMAN, you can find some portable jump starters available for purchase. You got two options to work with which basically gives you different power levels. But on the whole, these operate on the same basic premise which is that you can charge it up, throw it in your car, and pull it out when you need to jump-start that car battery when it dies on you.

One of the most impressive elements of these jump starters is that they can be fully charged and not used for up to 18 months and still be good to go if you pull it out in that 18th month. And they have so much juice in them that even a car with a completely dead-on-arrival battery has a 99.99% chance of starting again. That’s the kind of convenience when you need it that jumper cables just can’t offer.

Using these jump starters is as easy as can be and very familiar to anyone who has used jumper cables. You just take the positive and negative clamps and attach them to their respective ports on the car battery. Then you wait for the HULKMAN Jump Starter of choice to display “READY”. From there, all you gotta do is turn the engine over and you’re ready to drive in that car again.

These HULKMAN Jump Starters are so great that pretty much any guy can use one. It’s designed to be used on over 2,000 car models which means you got a good chance of having a car it can work on. But even better is that these are also designed to power up other items too with the power slots in them, from equipment like tire inflators or car fridges to your phones and computers. It’s an on-the-go charging powerhouse.

Grabbing one of these HULKMAN Jump Starters is a great idea for any guy in the world, be it one that lives a life on the go or just uses the car to get around to work. So if you want to pick up a HULKMAN Jump Starter, check out each one below and pick one of them up while the getting is still good.

