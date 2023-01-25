Say Goodbye to Jumper Cables Forever With HULKMAN – Up to 50% off!

HULKMAN Alpha 100 Heavy Duty Jump Starter GET IT!

The most powerful Jump Starter in the HULKMAN stock. It’s got a peak current of 4000A, a battery capacity of 32,000mAh, and a charge output of 65W PD. All 12V vehicles can be charged with this bad boy. You get more USB outputs than the smaller models. And you get 80 charges on a full charge with the same battery reset time of 1.5 hours. Every trunk should have this inside of it.

Get It: Pick up the HULKMAN Alpha 100 Heavy Duty Jump Starter ($300; was $350) at HULKMAN

