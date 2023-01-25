Say Goodbye to Jumper Cables Forever With HULKMAN – Up to 50% off!

HULKMAN Alpha 85S Jump Starter GET IT!

This is a pretty powerful Jump Starter from HULKMAN. It’s got a Peak Current of 2000A, a Battery Capacity of 20,000 mAh, and a charge output of 18W. This can work on engines up to 8.5L Gas and 6.0L Diesel. That’s a lot of motors it can power. 60 jumps can be achieved on one charge and in just 1.5 hours, it can be fully charged again.

Get It: Pick up the HULKMAN Alpha 85S Jump Starter ($180; was $200) at HULKMAN

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!