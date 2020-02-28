Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re still cutting vegetables with a steak knife, it’s time to step up your culinary game. Right now you can get this killer set of KitchenAid kitchen knives on sale. Regularly priced at $200, they’re just 85 bucks at Macy’s. That’s half price! What are you waiting for?

This stainless steel cutlery set was specifically designed for Macy’s by KitchenAid, one of the top names in kitchen gear. It’s got everything you need to slice, dice, and julienne your way to their stomachs, and their hearts.

Look, you’re not a kid anymore. As a modern man living in the 21st century, you know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. Jerry-rigging is so 2005. While your ability to stop a table-wobble with a mere matchbook or whip up a mean bowl of spaghetti sauce (“straight out of the jar!”) was impressive back in college, these days you’ve got to bring a little more to the kitchen table.

So next time it’s your turn to make dinner, do it well. Do it impressively. And use the right tools for the job. Pick up this 16-piece set of KitchenAid kitchen knives on sale ($85; was $170), and you’ll be the chef who’s guaranteed to impress.

An Impressive Set of Kitchen Knives On Sale

It starts with high-grade, high-carbon German stainless steel blades. The handles feature full-tang construction. So these knives won’t fall apart even after years of wear. The bolsters and blades are forged for strength and durability. And best of all the included, angled storage block—perfectly angled to slide under most kitchen counters—features an integrated #600 grit diamond sharpener.

As for the tools themselves, here’s what you get in this set:

One 8-inch chef’s knife

8-inch slicer

8-inch bread knife

5.5-inch serrated utility knife

4.5-inch santoku knife

3.5-inch santoku knife

3.5-inch paring knife

Kitchen shears

Dimensions: 10.8″L x 6.3″W x 11.8″H

That’s a lot of hardware. With this set, you’ll be able to whip up serious culinary creations in the comfort of your own home. Whether you’re cooking to impress, or just throwing some vegetables together for a salad-for-one, you’ll knock it out of the proverbial park with this killer set of kitchen knives on sale.

So come into your own in the kitchen and pick up this 16-piece set of KitchenAid kitchen knives on sale. They’re regularly $170 but are on sale at Macy’s for just $100. Use the code SAVE at checkout, and you’ll save an extra 15 percent on all kinds of stuff at Macy’s this weekend. including this kitchen knife set. That brings your total cost down to just $85. That’s 50 percent off.

