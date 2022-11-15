Seiko Prospex U.S. Special Editions: A Trio of Gifts for Watch Lovers

This article was produced in partnership with Seiko

Sometimes the perfect holiday gift comes to you in a flash. Other times, you rack your brain and come up empty handed. Good news if there’s a watch lover on your list this year: Seiko has a stunning piece you can add to their collection…well, technically three stunning pieces. Inspired by underwater cave exploration, the SPB349, SPB351, and SPB353 are iterations of the Seiko “Shogun,” a nickname coined by collectors when Seiko first launched the unique titanium case design in 2008.

The Seiko name enjoys weighty cache and credibility that even the most haute collectors admire. Primus inter pares is its tough-as-nails Prospex line, which comprises timepieces built to handle intense conditions and environments. That’s why fans love them, enthusiasts of nearly every stripe respect them, and the reason a “Turtle,” “Samurai,” or “Captain Willard” can comfortably inhabit the same collection with other notable luxury watches.

The New U.S. Special Editions in this “Shogun” design occupy the upper echelon of the Prospex collection. They’re stylish divers with a substantial case design, fit for a boss while remaining quite lightweight and comfortable as well. At a diameter of 43.5mm, the U.S. Special Editions are substantial watches, but look good on a variety of wrist sizes. All three come wrapped in full titanium cases and bracelets, which minimize the pieces’ weight while adding both durability and resistance against corrosion. The metal is also treated with a proprietary scratch-resistant coating to keep the watches looking new longer…though we’d argue scratches build character.