Send the Kid Back to School With This Galanz Retro Mini Fridge

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

August is flying right by our very eyes people. Before we know it, it’ll be September. And for a lot of folks, that means back-to-school season is upon us. If you got kids that are going away to school for college, you know they need a little more for their dorm than some new notebooks and pens. They need the Galanz Retro Mini Fridge.

Having the Galanz Retro Mini Fridge is going to be quite the game changer. We know because we got our hands on one. This may be a compact little item, but don’t let that fool you. This is immaculately made and will keep all the drinks and snacks these kids will want in their dorms cold all day long.

Set up is really quite simple. You just take the Galanz Retro Mini Fridge out of the box that it was sent in, place it where you want to set it up, plug it in, and the whole thing cools down in no time. The most work you really gotta do is screw in the handles but that’s nothing. This whole thing is as simple as can be.

And once you get this setup, the dorm room will be ready to go. You got a good amount of space for all the goodies one can want, with some shelving to help separate everything. Even better is that there is a freezer in there too, so you can store some more goodies that need to be frozen. It’s almost too good to be true.

The amazing thing though is that the Galanz Retro Mini Fridge is real and we got one and we love it, which means that you guys and your kids will love it too. So head on over to Amazon right now and pick one of these bad boys up while the getting is good and school isn’t back in session just yet. No one will regret having this in their life.

Get It: Pick up the Galanz Retro Mini Fridge ($280) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers