Send Your Kids Back to School With This Vans Backpack

While we all love the summer, there’s a small part of a parent’s soul that is desperate for the summer to be over. To get the kids back to school so they can be out of their hair for just a little bit. Well, school is almost here folks. And you’re gonna need to shop for some new back-to-school gear for them kids. If they need a new bag, the Vans Old Skool III Backpack is one you should definitely pick up.

The Vans Old Skool III Backpack is great for a few reasons. One reason is immediate and it’s that the backpack looks pretty damn cool. It’s simple enough, with the Vans logo stitched in gigantic lettering to give the bag a real pop. It’ll help that kid of yours stand out without looking like a big dweeb.

The main benefit of the Vans Old Skool III Backpack though is how much space it has. That kid of yours can get all their school books in there with ease. There are plenty of compartments in there to help them organize everything too. Pretty ideal for the school season if you ask us.

It also doesn’t hurt that this bag is pretty damn sturdy and durable too. Kids can somehow destroy anything in their path but this one should be able to stand up to the pressure. And it’s comfortable too, the straps sitting comfortably on their shoulders. At this price, it’s just too good to pass up in our opinion.

Back to school is almost here and that means we can get the kids out of the house. If you gotta do back to school shopping that is a little more elaborate than getting notebooks and binders, you should grab the Vans Old Skool III Backpack while you can. It’ll make the trip to school a lot easier on the little ones.

