10. BCA BC AIR Helmet Get It

This skimo helmet is light (11.9oz) with cutouts for ventilation. It’s designed for backcountry ski touring and mountaineering on the principle that it’s a good idea to wear a helmet on the ascent, as well as the descent. A BOA system lets you dial in fit or increase/decrease size if you’re wearing it over a hat. Plus, there’s a handy attachment in case you’re on dawn patrol and need a headlamp.

[$150: backcountryaccess.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!