11. Smith Bobcat Sunglasses Get It

Eye protection is serious business, especially at altitude. You don’t want big bulky glasses that take up room in your pocket or brush off when you’re stemming up a chimney. The low-profile Smith Bobcats are perfect as they offer full coverage with excellent airflow (i.e. no fogging) and a no-slip nose bridge. Smith’s ChromaPop lenses keep details sharp on forested trails and bright alpine bowls. Bonus: there’s a clear lens for low-light conditions.

[$209; smithoptics.com]

