This minimalist day pack is ideal for fast and light trips up Colorado 14ers. Weighing in at 1.7 pounds, the top-loader is surprisingly roomy and sports excellent compression. A fixed lid has sufficient space for a headlamp and wallet. The packbag is big enough for extra layers, gear, and lunch. Dual hipbelt pockets (one zippered) secure a phone and energy bars and the front stuff-it pouch comes in handy for that discarded outer layer. The light foam packpanel and hipbelt support loads of up to about 15 pounds.

[$120; osprey.com]

