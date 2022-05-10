13. Norrøna Trollveggen SuperLight Down Vest Get It

This versatile vest will be your BFF in the mountains. It provides core warmth without weight, and packs down to the size of a pomegranate. At only 4.5 ounces, the 850-fill down vest has a hearty DWR (durable water resistance) coating, so it won’t soak up that spring shower. The insulation (Allied Down and Feathers) is luxuriously puffy and durable, and sustainably sourced. Zippered hand pockets are positioned so you can access them while wearing a harness.

[$299; norrøna.com]

