14. Ibex Men's Indie Hoodie

You’ll get your money’s worth out of this versatile featherweight wool hoodie. On cold days, use it as a base layer and wear the hood under your helmet. On hot days, the lightweight, wicking wool keeps you cool while drying much faster than any synthetic we’ve tried. It also protects your arms, torso and neck from the sun. Wool’s natural anti-microbial properties make this a piece you can rock for days without disgusting your tentmates.

[$170; ibex.com]

