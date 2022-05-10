15. RAB Microlight Alpine Jacket Get It

A lightweight down jacket is an essential piece of alpine climbing gear regardless of the season. In summer months, you may not climb or ski with it, but having it tucked into your pack is an insurance policy in case of an unexpected bivy or surprise cold front. This classic down hoodie packs into a stuff sack (included) that’s not much bigger than a hamburger and weighs slightly over a pound. Plus, the 700-fill-power down is hydrophobic, so it won’t soak up moisture.

[$280; rab.com]

