16. Arc ‘Teryx Beta Shell Get It

This rugged waterproof Gore-Tex Shell will protect you from wind, rain, and snow. The hood is helmet compatible and has a rigid brim to maintain shape. Two deep side pockets easily stash gloves and a hat—and the inside chest pocket is roomy enough for a passport, wallet and cell phone. The cut is perfect, with no movement of the tail or sleeves when you swing your axe.

[$350; arcteryx.com]

