Essential Peak-Bagging Gear Before Heading for the Hills This Summer

Columbia Outdry Extreme Mesh Hooded Shell

Consider your jacket (shell) as your last line of defense against the elements. You need solid protection, including bomber construction and fabric that won’t leak or rip. The Outdry Extreme Mesh Hooded Shell features award-winning fabric that moves with you, so there’s no compromising range of movement. The hood has the best fit of any jacket we’ve tried, and the jacket stuffs into its own pocket when not in use, so it can be tucked into your pack without taking up space. 

[$250; columbia.com]

