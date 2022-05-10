17. Columbia Outdry Extreme Mesh Hooded Shell Get It

Consider your jacket (shell) as your last line of defense against the elements. You need solid protection, including bomber construction and fabric that won’t leak or rip. The Outdry Extreme Mesh Hooded Shell features award-winning fabric that moves with you, so there’s no compromising range of movement. The hood has the best fit of any jacket we’ve tried, and the jacket stuffs into its own pocket when not in use, so it can be tucked into your pack without taking up space.

[$250; columbia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!