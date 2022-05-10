18. Mountain Hardwear Kor Air Shell Get It

This ultralight softshell is a very breathable windshirt with just the right amount of insulation. At 10.6 ounces (men’s medium), the Kore Air punches far above its class for warmth-to-weight ratio. The jacket has two zippered, hand-warming pockets, and a small internal pocket that doubles as a stuff sack. We love the quiet, stretchy material that moves with you to allow full range of motion.

[$120; mountainhardwear.com]

