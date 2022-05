19. Salewa Wildfire Leather Shoes Get It

For days when you don’t need mountaineering boots, these low-top shoes have excellent support, fit, and cushioning. They sport an EVA midsole that balances flexibility for hiking with enough stiffness to scramble up scree slopes. The rugged outsole proved its chops on all types of terrain, from steep trails to rocky slabs.

[$150; Salewa.com]

