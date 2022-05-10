20. Dahlgren Wander Socks Get It

Socks are a crucial line of defense against the elements for your underappreciated feet. You want a pair that won’t slip underfoot or cut off circulation at the ankle. We’ve tried hundreds of socks, and the Dahlgren Wander Socks have the right feel (and look) for everything from scrambling up Maine’s Mt. Katahdin to wearing out for an après climb burger and beer. The socks are made from a super soft Alpaca/Merino Wool blend with light cushioning in high-pressure areas.

[$20; Dahlgren.com]

