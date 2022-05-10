21. Glerups Boots Get It

If hut-to-hut or backpacking adventures are on your summer dance card, you’ll need a good pair of slippers. Our favorite are the wool Glerups Boots with rubber soles. The shoes are like a memory foam mattress for your feet. The wool conforms for a secure, comfy fit and the rubber soles have excellent cushion and traction. At around a pound a pair, they’re light enough to throw in your pack. Plus they’re conveniently designed to wear sockless. After a long day on the trail, your feet will thank you.

[$155; Glerups.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!