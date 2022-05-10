3. Black Crows Trios Freebird Poles Get It

These “big boy” poles are tough, versatile, and just plain awesome. The three-piece telescopic ski/trekking poles feature an upper 18mm carbon-fiber tube to keep things light. They adjust from 145cm to 100cm, so anyone from about 5’ to 6’ 5” is covered, and they collapse down to 24 inches for stowing in your pack. We especially love the 15 inches of ribbed, heavy duty foam grip that make it easy to instantly choke up or down, depending on the angle of terrain.

[$190: black-crows.com]

