Essential Peak-Bagging Gear Before Heading for the Hills This Summer

Essential to every mountaineering kit for snow or ice is the humble axe. We love the Petzl Glacier, a lightweight ice axe that excels during glacier travel, ascending or descending steep snow, or tackling classic mountaineering objectives. You could go lighter or shorter, but this 60mm axe keeps weight down without shedding performance. The steel pick and adze (for cutting steps), anodized aluminum shaft, and robust spike on the bottom provide the security you need for classic lines from Mt. Rainier to the French Alps. 

