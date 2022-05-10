5. Petzl Irvis Crampons Get It

Pair the Glacier ice axe with Petzl’s Irvis crampons. These steel, 10-point crampons give you a stable, secure platform on ice—with two wide front points that help you scamper up steep snow. Both the front and heel sections of the crampons are interchangeable so you can quickly adapt them if you’re readjusting your focus to alpine ice or technical mountaineering. Plus there are two binding systems so you can use them on boots with or without toe and heel welts.

[$140; petzl.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!