6. Petzl RAD SYSTEM Get It

For guides, mountaineers and extreme skiers, the RAD (Rescue and Descent) SYSTEM is the gold standard for crossing glaciers, dropping into couloirs and anything in between. The lightweight system includes 30 meters of 6mm cord developed specifically for roping up on glaciers, crevasse rescue, or rapping into couloirs. You also get three lightweight screw-lock carabiners, a TIBLOC ascender, a Micro Traction “progress-capture” pulley, and a 120cm sling that forms the winching system for crevasse escape. It’s the “ah-ha” piece of gear you never knew existed, but once it’s in your kit, you’ll wonder how you ever survived without it.

[$400; petzl.com]

