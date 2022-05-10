7. Black Diamond Transfer LT Shovel Get It

You can spend less on a shovel but if you’re going fast and light, the Transfer LT is a sweet addition to your backcountry kit. Just shy of a pound, the shovel blade has geometric cutouts in the metal to keep things light. The blade is riveted for better volume and easier digging, plus it’s only 8.5 inches wide, so it slips easily into narrower packs. A telescoping handle extends to 24 inches, providing plenty of leverage.

[$95; blackdiamondequipment.com]

