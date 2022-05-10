8. Black Diamond QuickDraw Carbon Probe 240 Get It

This is BD’s lightest avalanche probe. It adds just half a pound to your pack and is fast and easy to deploy in the case of a snow slide. The probe has a wiregate locking mechanism that secures the shaft so you don’t need a stuff sack. The pullcord is a weight-saving Kevlar material. It’s a tool you hope you’ll never need, but always carry.

[$95; blackdiamondequipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!