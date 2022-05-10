9. Metolius Big Nuts Get It

When moving through steep terrain, you’ll sometimes need protection in those dicey, rocky sections. Metolius’s Big Nuts are four stout pieces of pro that, together, cost about the price of one camming device, at a fraction of the weight. They are a light, economical way to set up an anchor or protect a hairy traverse, and the color coding makes it easy to determine which one to use. Plus, if you end up leaving one behind for safety, you won’t be out a fortune.

[$95 for set of 4; metoliusclimbing.com]

