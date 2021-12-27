Settle in at Home This Winter With a New LG Blu-ray Player

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the joys of winter is being able to just stay inside and enjoy some time to yourself. No need to brave the cold weather if you don’t want to. You can just curl up and enjoy some TV if you want. Which is even easier and more enjoyable with the LG 4K Region Free 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player in your life.

The LG 4K Region Free 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player was a gift we received this holiday and it is one we have already gotten much use out of. Because when you upgrade your home theater to 4K, you will be able to enjoy all of your programs with a great sense of immersion than ever before.

With the LG 4K Region Free 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player, you’ll also be able to stream all of your shows straight through it. That’s because this is a smart player, connecting the WiFi so you can download your apps and let it become the kind of central element of any home theater setup.

Maybe the most interesting and useful benefit of this player is that it can play any movie you throw at it. Since Blu-rays are region locked to the country they were released in, most players can’t play discs from outside their country of origin. But with this, you can order any movie from around the world and it’ll play it for you.

So if you got a movie fan in the home or you just want to have the option to watch any movie around the world with ease, the LG 4K Region Free 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player is the kind of upgrade you should pick up right now. It’ll make the time pass so much quicker this winter.

Get It: Pick up the LG 4K Region Free 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player ($250; was $295) at Amazon

