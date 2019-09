NBA Dog & Cat Jersey GET IT!

Sporting the official team name, logo, and colors, this high-quality Lakers NBA pet jersey looks just like what the LeBron wears (these days). Because win or lose, it’s all about the look for your favorite MVP—most valuable pet, that is!

Other NBA pet jerseys include Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and more.

Get It: Pick up this NBA Lakers Dog & Cat Jersey ($17) at Chewy